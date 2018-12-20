New Ryan Yates twist as Nottingham Forest boss confirms Portsmouth interest

Have your say

Nottingham Forest boss Aitor Karanka has countered Kenny Jackett's claim that Pompey are not interested in Ryan Yates.

The Blues boss told The News today that there was ‘nothing’ in reports linking him with a move for the City Ground midfielder.

Nottingham Forest midfielder Ryan Yates

It was the second time this month that Jackett denied any desire to bring the player to Fratton Park.

Speculation has been mounting that the Blues were interested in signing the £500,000-rated player, with a possible loan deal in the offing.

Jackett’s latest denial appeared to put any notion of a move to bed.

That was until Karanka was questioned on the player during his press conference ahead of Forest’s Championship game against QPR.

Asked about the 21-year-old’s future and the Pompey link by BBC Nottinghamshire, the Spaniard said: ‘I think it would be good for him... because his next step is very important for him.

‘There are more teams (than Portsmouth interested in him).’