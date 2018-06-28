 Pompey boss seeks clarity over transfer windfall

Kenny Jackett will seek clarity on whether he will receive any of Pompey's transfer windfall.

The Blues’ coffers are expected to be boosted to the tune of £550,000 following Adam Webster's move from Ipswich to Bristol City.

Former Pompey defender Adam Webster

Pompey are due to receive 20 per cent of any profit on the transfer, after the 23-year-old moved to Portman Road in 2016.

Yesterday’s deal is reported to be worth an initial £3.5m, rising to a possible £8m with add-ons, after his four-year agreement at Ashton Gate was sealed.

Jackett welcomed the news of money on a percentage of the initial fee coming to Fratton Park.

The Pompey boss is not sure whether that means he will have additional funds to spend on player recruitment this summer, but intends to find out if that will be the case.

Jackett said: ‘When any promising player goes out of a club these days there’s generally a sell-on clause.

‘So you could see it was a possibility as the transfer built up.

‘It's very good for the club, but how it’s going to affect the overall picture and playing budget is not something that’s been discussed. We’ll see what happens. Overall it won’t do us any harm.

‘I don't think it will change things greatly. For us, it’s not necessarily something I’ve discussed, but does it help the club? Of course it does.

‘We'll see whether it has some impact (on the playing budget) or whether it makes us more secure or stronger. Either way it’s good for the club.’