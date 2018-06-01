Pompey line up new first-team coach

Have your say

POMPEY are closing in on appointing a new first-team coach.

But Stuart Pearce will not be arriving at Fratton Park in the role.

Pompey manager Kenny Jackett, left, with Stuart Pearce

Kenny Jackett has identified the man he wants to bring in to replace Robbie Blake.

And The News understands Blake’s successor is expected to arrive from a Championship outfit.

That situation is expected to be quickly resolved, leaving the new face clear to link up when the first team return for pre-season training on June 27.

The new man will succeed Blake, whose departure was confirmed last week.

The first-team coach was not handed a new agreement after his existing deal came to a close at the end of the campaign.

Blake has since joined Bognor, where he will work alongside Jack Pearce.

Stuart Pearce was considered a possible option among supporters, after leaving his position at West Ham last month.

The former England international was one of four assistants operating under David Moyes.

Pearce joined the Premier League outfit in November, where he spent two years as a player, ending a link-up with Pompey.

The 56-year-old had been working with the Blues on an ad hoc basis since Jackett’s appointment as manager last June.

That would see Pearce working at Pompey’s Roko training basis, usually every couple of weeks.

It remains unclear if that could still be the case moving forward.

But Pearce will not be coming into the first-team set-up on a permanent basic.

The new coach will link up with Jackett and his current assistant, Joe Gallen.

HAVE YOU READ?

Pompey boss lauds Pearce’s impact