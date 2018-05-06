Pompey striker announces departure

Have your say

Nicke Kabamba has announced his Pompey departure.

The striker is set to be released by the Blues, who have opted not to offer him a new contract.

Kabamba's current deal expires on June 30 and he will leave Fratton Park.

On Twitter, he wrote: 'What an eventful 18 months it's been.

'I'd like to thank all the players, fans, staff, friends and family that have supported my journey at Portsmouth.

'I will treasure all of the memories made here and wish wish the club all the best for the future. #PUP #NK15.'

Kabamba was signed by former Pompey boss Paul Cook in January 2017 from National League South side Hampton & Richmond Borough.

The marksman made four appearances on the way to the Blues capturing the League Two title last season.

Kabamba played two matches under Kenny Jackett this campaign before he sent on loan to League Two outfit Colchester and then Aldershot.

He netted three times for the Shots, including in their National League play-off eliminator defeat to Ebbsfleet on Wednesday.