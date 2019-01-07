Portsmouth boss hopeful of avoiding more loan departures

Pompey have lost half of their loan intake during the opening week of the transfer window.

But Kenny Jackett is confident David Wheeler and Andre Green will see out the full duration of their season-long arrangements.

On-loan QPR midfielder David Wheeler

Ben Thompson made his anticipated Fratton Park exit following Saturday’s FA Cup toppling of Norwich.

Millwall have recalled the impressive midfielder halfway through his loan stay as they seek to bolster hopes of remaining in the Championship.

Days earlier, Joe Mason’s scheduled six-month deal expired, prompting his return to Wolves.

Following just four appearances, it was no surprise the agreement was not extended.

Of the remaining loanees, Green pledged to remain at Pompey when addressing the media during the aftermath of his Carrow Road match-winner.

Yet question marks exist over Wheeler, although the QPR attacker will start against Southend in Tuesday night’s Checkatrade Trophy fixture.

Jackett said: ‘I certainly hope both will stay, they are in that window of recall, so you will probably need to ask their parent clubs.

‘I like Wheeler and I like Green, I would want them to be here for the year, definitely.

‘I would be disappointed if anything happened. But again, it is up to the parent club.

‘Wheeler is pushing (for a place), he came on as a sub on Saturday. I rate David, I think he’s a very good player, and I do want him here.

‘He has not said anything (about leaving), he likes it here, he does like the club, but he wants to be playing, he wants some more game time.

‘I would suggest that will happen quite naturally during the period we are going through now.’

Wheeler has made just three starts for the Blues since his August arrival, none arriving in the league or FA Cup.

Instead he has featured in the starting XI for the Carabao Cup match with AFC Wimbledon and two Checkatrade Trophy fixtures.

The former Exeter forward made an 89th-minute cameo after climbing off the bench in Saturday evening’s dramatic 1-0 triumph at Norwich.

It represented his 11th substitute outing for Jackett’s men as Jamal Lowe and Ronan Curtis continue to bar a way into the first-team.

Green has also been restricted, although has five goals in his 10 matches for the Blues, with four of his appearances being starts.