Portsmouth coffers boosted by almost £500,000 from FA Cup and Checkatrade Trophy progress

Have your say

Pompey’s progress in the FA Cup and Checkatrade Trophy has boosted the Fratton Park coffers by almost £500,000.

And that figure will emphatically surpass the half-a-million mark if they continue their headway in both competitions.

Andre Green's match-winner at Norwich earned Pompey 135,000 in prize money. Picture: Joe Pepler

The Blues have earned a combined total of £472,500 in prize money and from broadcast fees this season.

In total, Kenny Jackett’s side have pocketed £362,500 en route to the fourth round of the FA Cup.

Pompey delivered a 1-0 victory at Norwich in the previous stage of the historic competition on Saturday.

Andre Green’s stoppage-time winner yielded £135,000 for the Blues, as well as receiving an additional £50,000 for the overseas broadcast of the Carrow Road tie.

The Blues’ clash at National League outfit Maidenhead in the opening stage was shown live on BT Sport.

Both clubs collected a £75,000 windfall, while Jackett’s troops’ comfortable 4-0 win earned them a further £36,000.

Pompey travelled to Rochdale in the second round of the Cup last month.

That game was broadcast internationally, giving both League One outfits £12,500.

Green's deflected strike at the death also ensured the Blues collected £54,000 in prize money at Spotland.

Jackett’s side host QPR in the fourth round of the competition. The tie takes place between January 25-28 and £180,000 is up for grabs to the winner.

It’s still to be decided if the clash will be displayed live either in the UK or overseas.

Meanwhile, the Checkatrade Trophy has bolstered the Fratton Park war chest this campaign.

Despite being much-maligned by large sections of supporters, it has brought Pompey £110,000 so far.

The Blues received £20,000 from the Football League for participating.

They then clinched £10,000 apiece for Southern Section Group A victories over Gillingham, Crawley and Tottenham under-21s.

Jackett’s outfit faced Arsenal under-21s in the second round last month and were awarded £20,000 for their 2-1 win.

Pompey travelled to Southend in the last 16 on Tuesday night. First-half goals from Louis Dennis and Gareth Evans earned the visitors a 2-0 triumph –and £40,000 to boot.

The Blues will find out who they’ll face in the quarter-finals when the draw takes place tonight (7pm).

Teams who progress into the last four will obtain a further £50,000.

The extra funds will be certainly a welcome boost for Jackett – especially with the the January transfer window open.

It already covers the fee of Andy Cannon, who was signed from Rochdale for around £150,000.