Pompey have confirmed Jack Whatmough underwent a ‘successful’ operation on his injured knee at the weekend.

The defender picked up the setback during the Blues’ Fratton Park draw with Doncaster Rovers on February 2.

Whatmough had to be substituted 28 minutes into the game against Donny, with it later emerging that he needed microfracture surgery - used to repair damaged articular cartilage.

It’s the third time the 22-year-old Pompey Academy graduate has suffered a serious knee injury.

Manager Kenny Jackett said the club were ‘100-per-cent’ behind the centre-back as he embarks on a long period of rehabilitation.

‘It’s been a successful operation, which is good,’ confirmed Jackett.

Pompey defender Jack Whatmough

‘It’s a well-trodden path for Jack in terms of his rehabilitation but he’s got the charcacter to come through and is a determined lad, a very determined lad.

‘We’ll all be backing him 100 per cent as he starts now a long road of rehabilitation.’