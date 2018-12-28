Have your say

Pompey have Jayden Stockley on their radar.

The News understands Kenny Jackett has run the rule over the Exeter striker – but he’s down the Blues manager’s list of striking targets in the January transfer window.

Exeter City's Jayden Stockley

Stockley has been prolific goalscoring form for the Grecians this season, netting 15 goals in 27 appearances.

That record, coupled with his ability to hold the ball up when leading the line, has prompted Pompey to monitor the 25-year-old.

Reports suggest there’s a £750,000 clause in Stockley’s contract at St James Park, which would leave them powerless to stop him from departing.

The Poole-born talent has previously had a spell at Fratton Park, after being signed on loan by Paul Cook in July 2015.

Stockley scored three goals in 12 appearances before returning to his parent club the following January.

He subsequently moved to Exeter on a temporary deal before making his transfer permanent for £100,000 in the summer of 2017 via a campaign at Aberdeen.

But while Pompey have cast their eye over Stockley, he’s not their main target.

Nevertheless, Jackett is keen to strengthen his forward options next month and bolster the Blues’ League One promotion push.

Joe Mason is likely to return to Wolves when his loan expires on January 2, which will leave Pompey with just two recognised strikers.

Oli Hawkins has been the favoured marksman this term. He’s made 28 appearances in all competitions, scoring seven goals and creating six.

That’s left Brett Pitman confined to the substitutes’ bench for the majority of the third-tier title charge.

Despite finishing as the Blues’ 25-goal top scorer during 2017-18, the club captain has made just four League One starts this campaign.

Ronan Curtis does regard himself as a natural number nine and been utilised there on occasions.

The Republic of Ireland international has proved far more effective on the left-wing, however.

Since moving to Fratton Park from Derry City, the lion’s share of his eight goals and 10 assists have been yielded from that role.