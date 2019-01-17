Portsmouth sell out allocation for promotion trip to Luton 

Have your say

Pompey have sold out their allocation for their League One promotion clash at Luton later this month.

The Fratton faithful have snapped up the 1,000 ticket allocation for the trip to Kenilworth Road on Tuesday, January 29 (7.45pm) after going on sale yesterday.

Blues supporters will be located in the Oak Road End.

As things stand, the top two sides in the third tier will do battle.

Kenny Jackett’s side currently sit top of the table on 57 points, with the Hatters a place and four points behind.

Pompey travel to Oxford United this weekend, while Luton hosting play-off chasing Peterborough.

The Hatters will be without key man Danny Hylton for Blues’ visit.

The striker will serve the last game of a four-match suspension.