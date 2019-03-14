Ronan Curtis could be out of Pompey action for ‘two to six weeks’.

Yet Pompey boss Kenny Jackett remains in the dark over the winger’s potential involvement in the Checkatrade Trophy final on March 31.

Pompey winger Ronan Curtis Picture: Daniel Chesterton

The Republic of Ireland international, who could also miss Eire's 2020 European Championship qualifiers against Gibraltar and Georgia this month, chopped the top of his finger off in a freak accident on Tuesday.

That’s after a gust of wind slammed a door on Curtis’ finger at his Southsea home.

It mean’t he missed the midweek win at Walsall, with the former Derry City player requiring plastic surgery to reattach the top of his finger.

Providing an update on Curtis’ recovery, Jackett revealed the wide man was in good spirits.

But he added that it could take up to six weeks for him to return to action – potentially ruling him out of Ireland duty and the Wembley final against Sunderland.

Jackett said: ‘He’s okay. He’s a tough lad and the specialist’s information is he needs to be out for two to six weeks to give it a chance to heal.

‘You have to be careful with infections etc.

‘It’s obviously very, very painful as well, but he’s around the training ground, he’s in good spirits and looking to get over a very unfortunate accident.’

The manager added that Curtis would be returning to the plastic surgeon who dealt with the injury on Friday.

‘We don’t know yet (if he’ll be able to report for international duty),’ said Jackett.

‘He’ll see the plastic surgeon again tomorrow and we’ll send that report over to the Irish medical team and make that decision.

‘As I said, the information we have at the minute is it’s somewhere between two to six weeks, from the day of the injury.’