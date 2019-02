Have your say

Check out our player ratings from Pompey’s 3-3 draw with Southend at Roots Hall.

Kenny Jackett's side led 3-0 after 31 minutes thanks to goals from Bryn Morris (8), Ben Close (20) and Oli Hawkins (31).

However, the Shrimpers responded with three goals of their own, with Simon Cox netting a hat-trick (36, 37 and 87mins) to dent Pompey’s automatic promotion chances.

Southend 3-3 Pompey: Match report