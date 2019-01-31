James Vaughan is training with Pompey ahead of his impending move to Fratton Park.
The 30-year-old striker has linked up with the Blues, with his season-long loan move from Wigan set to be ratified later today.
The former Everton, Sunderland and Bury man had been linked with a January transfer window move to Bolton, Oxford and Fleetwood.
However, Pompey have clearly won the race for his signature – a move that signals their fifth new arrival this month.
Vaughan joined his new team-mates for training in the company of fellow new arrival and ex-Latics front man Omar Bogle.