James Vaughan is training with Pompey ahead of his impending move to Fratton Park.

The 30-year-old striker has linked up with the Blues, with his season-long loan move from Wigan set to be ratified later today.

James Vaughan, left, in action for Wigan against Nottingham Forest Picture: Tony Marshall/Getty Images

The former Everton, Sunderland and Bury man had been linked with a January transfer window move to Bolton, Oxford and Fleetwood.

However, Pompey have clearly won the race for his signature – a move that signals their fifth new arrival this month.

Vaughan joined his new team-mates for training in the company of fellow new arrival and ex-Latics front man Omar Bogle.