Walkes: I was worried Pompey move would falter

Anton Walkes admitted he was fearful his Pompey move wouldn't go through.

But the Blues new boy is now looking to make up for lost time after finally sealing his Fratton Park switch.

Pompey new boy Anton Walkes. Picture: Portsmouth Football Club

Walkes signed a two-year dea,l with a club option for a third, as he moved from Premier League Spurs on Wednesday.

The 21-year-old impressed in 12 loan appearances last term, scoring one goal.

The move being finalised dragged on across the summer, with the Londoners keen to keep Walkes for pre-season with a host of players given time off after World Cup duty.

Walkes was always keen on completing the move, though, after missing out on the Ireland training camp.

The versatile talent is just glad the deal got over the line.

He said; 'It was frustrating.

'You want to be a part of games and training.

'You never know what could happen. There's a lot to fight for, so you don't want to be falling behind.

'There's always a percentage (it can go wrong).

'Fortunately, we're past that now. We don't have to worry about that now.’

Despite missing the majority of Pompey’s pre-season, Walkes had been going about his work with Spurs.

He fells that will hold him good stead now.

He added: 'I feel that I'm in a very good condition.

'I don't want to blow my own trumpet too much, but I've done the work I've needed to and more.

'There's a few games over the next couple of weeks. It's about being at the standard here and being ready for whatever's thrown at me.'

- JORDAN CROSS