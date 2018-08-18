WATCH: Portsmouth fans react to today’s 4-1 win against Oxford 

POMPEY went away 4-1 winners against Oxford United today at Fratton Park.

Goals from Jamal Lowe and Gareth Evans, along with an own goal, gave the Blues all three points.

Here is what Pompey fans had to say on the victory:

Adrian Timms

Well done recognising the fact we needed a decent midfielder and for getting him!

Michael Turner

Pompey celebrate during their 4-1 win over Oxford United. Picture: Joe Pepler

Three wins out of three great start to the season

Barrie Jenkins

Superb performance especially Thompson, slight wobble for defence hope they learn that lesson to stay focused throughout but pretty damn good all the same

Tony Wilson

Looking good for the season!!

Paul Sparky Thomas

Thompson, best home debut since D’Allsandro

David Harman

Without a doubt our best team were out today

Harry Wood

First three games of the season, first three wins with a 4 - 1 victory against Oxford United this afternoon at Fratton Park.

That was the best performance I’ve seen so far from Pompey this season and it got the job done in style, it was a shame to lose the clean sheet with the Jack Whatmough own goal, but overall it was a fantastic afternoon at home.

Now we move on to Bristol Rovers away on Tuesday where we’ll be looking to make it four wins in a row at the start of the season.

Remember Pompey Fans, always keep the faith, keep positive, keep supporting and Play Up Pompey!