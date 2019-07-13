Portsmouth fans told to expect 'all-action' displays from summer striking arrival from Ipswich

Pompey can expect an all-action striker leading their line next season.

And Lee Brown has tipped Ellis Harrison to bring a fresh goal threat to his new side as well as a focal point to Kenny Jackett’ s team.

Brown knows the summer arrival well after they played together at Bristol Rovers for seven years.

The left-back knew a move from Ipswich was in the offing for the 25-year-old and he’s now looking forward to his pal bringing the threat to his new club he knows he possesses.

Brown said: ‘It's obviously a great addition to the squad and hope fully looking forward to him having a successful time here.

‘I only knew he was coming when he signed! I obviously knew they were interested before but I didn't actually know it'd happened until he’d signed.

Pompey's Lee Brown. Picture: Habibur Rahman

‘Fans can't expect a lot to be honest! I'm joking, they can expect someone who can get goals and someone who can hold up the play.

‘He is all action and has a bit of everything.’

The close bond between Brown and his old team-mate looks certain to help the Welshman settle into his new surroundings.

Brown ad ded: ‘He has babysat my kids in th e past.

‘We were together at Bristol for seven years. There was a few of us who were very close and are still now. We all know each other's families and likewise.

' We had a special group there. We’ d been together for a very long time and were all similar ages in a similar position in our lives.

‘We’ve all stayed in touch since we've parted ways on to new ventures so it is nice.’