News you can trust since 1877
BREAKING

10 League One transfers that could still take place in the January transfer window - gallery

These ten transfer rumours could still come to fruition before the January transfer window slams shut

By Jimmy Johnson, Charlie Bennett
Published 28th Jan 2024, 07:00 GMT

The January transfer window is now just under a week away from closing its doors. Tension is beginning to heat up, as clubs from across League One look to make statement signings and offload unwanted players - today, we will look at ten transfer rumours that will affect clubs in England's third tier - including Portsmouth - that could become a reality before January 31.

For clarity, we will only be looking at transfer rumours for this piece. Any transfers that have taken place and have been officially confirmed by their respective clubs or any other parties will not be considered for inclusion.

Despite Peterborough's insistence on keeping Ronnie Edwards, the interest of several massive clubs could turn his head.

1. Ronnie Edwards

Despite Peterborough's insistence on keeping Ronnie Edwards, the interest of several massive clubs could turn his head. Photo: Joe Dent

Photo Sales
Barnsley's Callum Styles has been linked with a move to Sunderland recently.

2. Callum Styles

Barnsley's Callum Styles has been linked with a move to Sunderland recently. Photo: Clive Mason

Photo Sales
Uche Ikpeazu is under contract at Port Vale until the end of the season - he is the subject of reported interest from Charlton and Wycombe.

3. Uche Ikpeazu

Uche Ikpeazu is under contract at Port Vale until the end of the season - he is the subject of reported interest from Charlton and Wycombe. Photo: George Wood/Getty Images

Photo Sales
Wigan's Stephen Humphrys is thought to be in Wrexham's sights and could move before January 31.

4. Stephen Humphrys

Wigan's Stephen Humphrys is thought to be in Wrexham's sights and could move before January 31.

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:League OneTransfer rumoursPortsmouth