10 League One transfers that could still take place in the January transfer window - gallery
The January transfer window is now just under a week away from closing its doors. Tension is beginning to heat up, as clubs from across League One look to make statement signings and offload unwanted players - today, we will look at ten transfer rumours that will affect clubs in England's third tier - including Portsmouth - that could become a reality before January 31.
For clarity, we will only be looking at transfer rumours for this piece. Any transfers that have taken place and have been officially confirmed by their respective clubs or any other parties will not be considered for inclusion.