3 . Ryan Tunnicliffe

The way the midfielder has transformed his season has been remarkable. Written off by many at the start of the season and tipped to leave Fratton Park, the 30-year-old has now made 24 appearances in all competitions. Has started six of John Mousinho's seven games in charge, too, and looks set to add to that in Pack's absence. It's the perfect opportunity for the midfielder to earn a new deal at Fratton Park, if he wants one, with his current contract expiring at the end of the season.

Photo: Jez Tighe