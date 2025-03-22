Pompey could let up to 10 players leave this summer - not including ftheir current crop of loanees | Getty Images

Pompey’s plans for the summer transfer window will be well under way.

Despite not knowing for sure which division they will be operating in next term, sporting director Rich Hughes and his recruitment team will be deep into the process of finalising a shortlist of players they’ll want to bring to the club ahead of the 2025-26 season.

A similar process will also have begun on the players who could be moved on come the end of the season - whether that be on a permanent basis or on loan in order to get sufficient first-team experience.

It certainly promises to be another lively transfer window. But which players could the Blues part company with to give themselves extra financial leeway to bring in their top targets or to free up space within their ranks?

We’ve taken a look and have come up with 11 players (not including those on loan or Anthony Scully or Tom Lowery) who could be allowed to leave Pompey during the summer transfer window.

Potential Fratton Park departures

Ryley Towler

Pompey need to let the centre-back leave, just for his own good.

A firm favourite with the Fratton faithful, the 22-year-old appears to be less popular with head coach John Moushino, who has been reluctant to call upon the former Bristol City defender amid a season of unprecedented central defensive injuries.

The last of Towler’s 12 league appearances this season came against West Brom on January 25 - even though Pompey remain without Conor Shaughnessy, Hayden Matthews, Rob Atkinson and Ibane Bowat.

Veteran Sweden centre-half Alexander Milosevic has since arrived to reinforce the backline, while midfielder Marlon Pack is ahead of him in the pecking order.

Towler needs game time to progress - and that will only happen if he leaves Fratton Park in the summer.

Pompey's Ryley Towler | The News

Christian Saydee

The former Bournemouth forward has racked up 27 appearances this season, with 25 of those coming in the Championship.

Delve deeper into his numbers, though, and it’s clear why only nine of those 25 league outings have been as starts.

The 22-year-old has managed just two goals in all competitions this term, which is the same tally he recorded in League One last season. He’s also waiting on his first assist of the season - again, hardly, ideal when Pompey need reliable creative sparks and goalscorers to retain their Championship status.

If Pompey stay up this season, greater squad depth is needed. Saydee, therefore, represents someone they need to upgrade from to stay away from future relegation trouble.

Adoulaye Kamara

The 20-year-old has become the forgotten figure of the Pompey squad. With just five league outings all season, the midfielder hasn’t featured in the Championship since defeat to Derby on December 13. Meanwhile, his one and only start for the Blues so far this season came in the third-round FA Cup defeat at the hands of Wycombe on January 10.

The former Borussia Dortmund and PSG youngster has not made a Pompey squad since that defeat at Adams Park as his maiden season at Fratton Park turns into a nightmare.

A move away from the club looks inevitable in the summer. The only question is - will it be a permanent or loan deal that see’s Kamara end is Pompey stay?

Zak Swanson

The last thing the Pompey full-back needs this summer is another close season of uncertainity.

Last year the Blues failed to take up an option on his contract before eventually agreeing fresh terms. A similar arrangement is in place at the end of the current campaign, but the question remains - has Swanson done enough to warrant another year?

The number of Championship appearances he’s made - 27 - suggests yes. But with Jordan Williams and the popular Terry Devlin vying for the same right-back spot, do Pompey really need three options there when valuable finances might be needed for elsewhere within the squad?

Paddy Lane

The popular League One title winner is currently out with a knee injury picked up against Blackburn on January 15.

The injury brought a sad end to the 24-year-old’s season, especially as he’d struggled to master the step-up to the Championship over the first half of the campaign.

Indeed, after playing such a crucial role in Pompey’s emergence from the third tier, the former Fleetwood man found himself acting as a back-up player more and more often as Mousinho turned to others to help get the Blues up to speed with what their new surroundings required.

If Pompey remain a Championship team next season, will Lane be able to adjust to the level at the second time of asking? There’s a good chance he will. There’s also a good chance that he’ll find himself pushed down the pecking order again as the Blues look to enhance their playing quality.

If Pompey end up in League One - expect Lane to stay, though.

Paddly Lane celebrates scoring against Swansea at Fratton Park | National World

Kusini Yengi

Eleven Championship appearances, 0 goals, 0 assists and 0 90 minutes completed sums up the striker’s season so far.

Hugely underwhelming, many members of the Fratton faithful would say. How others might comment remains unprintable!

Yengi’s contract runs out at the end of the season. The Blues have the option of another 12 months - but based on current form, nothing is guaranteed.

Thinking logically, Pompey will probably activate the clause. After all they might as well protect their asset.

Yet the Blues will be carefully monitoring Yengi’s contribution over the remainder of the season - plus his efforts in pre-season. Anything they deem to be below the standard they require could see them cash in on the 26-year-old, no matter what division they find themselves in next term.

Ben Killip

Brought in to provide back-up to Nicolas Schmid and Jordan Archer, the keeper is yet to make a first-team squad following his January arrival.

The short-term agreement he signed also makes him vunerable to being let go in the summer.

Tom McIntyre

Currently out on loan at League One Charlton, McIntyre isn’t exactly having a season he’ll look back on with fondness when he’s retired.

His 12 Pompey appearances made after a long period out through injury left a lot to be desired. Meanwhile, the 16 minutes of football he’s accumulated with the Addicks to date suggests he’s struggling to make an impact at the Valley.

If Conor Shaughnessy, Regan Poole, Ibane Bowatt and Hayden Matthews are fit for the start of the season, McIntyre gets no where near the starting XI.

Further new additions will be added to that central defensive quota if Pompey stay in the Championship - which will make it even harder for the 26-year-old to force his way back into Mousinho’s plans.

Harvey Blair

The former Liverpool youngster looks an exciting talent. He also looks very raw, which will explain his lack of game time this season.

Indeed, just eight Championship appearances have arrived at his doorstep since his move from Anfield in the summer, with just one of those coming as a start.

Meanwhile, his last appearance in a Pompey shirt came against Swansea back on November 30.

Pompey will be keen to develop the 21-year-old’s talent. But to get him up to speed for senior level games might require a loan move away from Fratton Park in the summer.

Harvey Blair | Portsmouth FC

Cohen Bramall

The left-back has racked up eight appearances so far since moving to Pompey from Rotherham in the January transfer window.

Bramall’s ability to play further up the pitch also makes him a valuable commodity, as far as John Mousinho is concerned.

His arrival was needed, with Conor Ogilvie the Blues’ only left-back option in the absence of Jacob Farrell.

But will the 28-year-old’s presence be needed when Farrell reports back for pre-season training in the summer?

