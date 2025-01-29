11 cracking images as 18,720 Portsmouth fans rally behind Blues as Millwall end impressive Fratton Park unbeaten run

By Mark McMahon
Published 29th Jan 2025, 19:30 BST
Pompey fans were out in force again on Tuesday night as Fratton Park played host to Millwall.

PO4 has been a happy hunting ground for the Blues in recent weeks and months, with John Mousinho’s side enjoying an unbeaten run stretching back to early November until this week.

Yes, this week, unfortuntely, with Pompey’s seven-match unbeaten run brought to an abrupt end as Alex Neil’s Lions dealt a blow to the Blues’ Championship survival hopes with a 1-0 victory.

Being completely honest, it was a defeat no-one really expected – especialy as Mousinho rested some of his key players at West Brom on Saturday in preparation for the game.

Yet, it served as a unwelcome reminder of how unpredictable the Championship can be and how the Blues continue to live dangerously above the relegation zone.

Pompey have the chance to put the Fratton Park defeat behind them when Burnley travel to the south coast on Saturday. No doubt, the Fratton faithful will be out in force once more as they do their bit to help the Blues retain their Championship status.

But before then see if you can spot yourself in the crowd from Tuesday night’s game.

Making himself heard during Tuesday night's defeat against Millwall.

1. Pompey fans v Millwall

There were plenty of fans happy to be back at Fratton Park on Tuesday night - despite the result!

2. Pompey fans v Millwall

This young fan was making sure she didn't miss any of the action!

3. Pompey fans v Millwall

Standing out from the crowd!

4. Pompey fans v Millwall

