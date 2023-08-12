News you can trust since 1877
BREAKING
Disney+ to increase subscription costs for UK members
Jeremy Hunt’s brother dies from cancer aged 53
Six dead and 50 rescued after migrant boat sinks in Channel
Three suspects wanted over the murder of 10-year-old girl flee UK
Andy Taylor says cancer drug has given him “five more years” to live
Recently announced Strictly contestant diagnosed with chronic illness

11 superb pictures of Portsmouth fans celebrating 4-0 thumping of Leyton Orient: gallery

Pompey fans had plenty of reasons to enjoy their first League One away trip of the season.
By Mark McMahon
Published 12th Aug 2023, 17:13 BST

Four goals and three points made their journey to east London well worthwhile as they witnessed the Blues trounce Leyton Orient at Brisbane Road.

Goals from Marlon Pack (23 minutes), Colby Bishop (44), an Omar Beckles own goal (51) and substitute Kusini Yengi’s penalty in stoppage-time handed John Mousinho’s side a comfortable afternoon in the capital.

Here’s some great pictures from our man at the ground, Jason Brown, as Pompey fans enjoy their unbeaten start to the season.

1,246 Blues supporters made the trip to Brisbane Road in east London

1. Pompey fans at Leyton Orient

1,246 Blues supporters made the trip to Brisbane Road in east London Photo: Jason Brown

Photo Sales
1,246 Blues supporters made the trip to Brisbane Road in east London

2. Pompey fans at Leyton Orient

1,246 Blues supporters made the trip to Brisbane Road in east London Photo: Jason Brown

Photo Sales
1,246 Blues supporters made the trip to Brisbane Road in east London

3. Pompey fans at Leyton Orient

1,246 Blues supporters made the trip to Brisbane Road in east London Photo: Jason Brown

Photo Sales
Marlon Pack opened the scoring got Pompey at Leyton Orient in the 23rd minute

4. Pompey at Leyton Orient

Marlon Pack opened the scoring got Pompey at Leyton Orient in the 23rd minute Photo: National World

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 4
Related topics:PompeyPortsmouthLeyton OrientJason BrownBluesLondon