11 superb pictures of Portsmouth fans celebrating 4-0 thumping of Leyton Orient: gallery
Pompey fans had plenty of reasons to enjoy their first League One away trip of the season.
By Mark McMahon
Published 12th Aug 2023, 17:13 BST
Four goals and three points made their journey to east London well worthwhile as they witnessed the Blues trounce Leyton Orient at Brisbane Road.
Goals from Marlon Pack (23 minutes), Colby Bishop (44), an Omar Beckles own goal (51) and substitute Kusini Yengi’s penalty in stoppage-time handed John Mousinho’s side a comfortable afternoon in the capital.
Here’s some great pictures from our man at the ground, Jason Brown, as Pompey fans enjoy their unbeaten start to the season.
