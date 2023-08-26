Bank holiday weekend traffic and yet more rail strikes failed to prevent 1,384 Pompey fans making their way to Stevenage on Saturday.

And if the Blues’ ticket allocation had been more, no doubt, more would have made the trip to the Lamex Stadium to cheer on John Mousinho’s side.

That will have probably made the journey home that bit less enjoyable. But this is Pompey after all. No-one said it was ever going to be easy!

Here’s 11 of our favourite fans’ pictures of another day on the road.

1 . Pompey fans hit the road Another away day - another packed out away end Photo: Jason Brown

2 . Pompey fans hit the road 1,384 Pompey fans made the trip to Stevenage's Lamex Stadium. Photo: Jason Brown

3 . Pompey fans hit the road Regan Poole looks suitably impressed as he applauds the away end at the start of the game Photo: Jason Brown