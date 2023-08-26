11 superb pictures of Portsmouth fans making the most of their trip to Stevenage after battling bank holiday weekend traffic: gallery
And if the Blues’ ticket allocation had been more, no doubt, more would have made the trip to the Lamex Stadium to cheer on John Mousinho’s side.
Unfortunately, their commitment levels weren’t rewarded with three points on the pitch. Instead, a goalless draw was what was served up as the visitors recorded their second successive goalless draw in League One.
That will have probably made the journey home that bit less enjoyable. But this is Pompey after all. No-one said it was ever going to be easy!
Here’s 11 of our favourite fans’ pictures of another day on the road.