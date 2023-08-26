News you can trust since 1877
BREAKING
US shop owner shot dead in California for displaying Pride flag
Police officer ‘seriously injured’ after being hit by train
Yevgeny Prigozhin was ‘on passenger list’ as 10 killed in jet crash
Dallas creator David Jacobs dies aged 84 following Alzheimer’s battle
Sainsbury’s recall breakfast item over contamination fears
Chris Evans reveals skin cancer diagnosis on Virgin Radio show

11 superb pictures of Portsmouth fans making the most of their trip to Stevenage after battling bank holiday weekend traffic: gallery

Bank holiday weekend traffic and yet more rail strikes failed to prevent 1,384 Pompey fans making their way to Stevenage on Saturday.
By Mark McMahon
Published 26th Aug 2023, 18:51 BST

And if the Blues’ ticket allocation had been more, no doubt, more would have made the trip to the Lamex Stadium to cheer on John Mousinho’s side.

Unfortunately, their commitment levels weren’t rewarded with three points on the pitch. Instead, a goalless draw was what was served up as the visitors recorded their second successive goalless draw in League One.

That will have probably made the journey home that bit less enjoyable. But this is Pompey after all. No-one said it was ever going to be easy!

Here’s 11 of our favourite fans’ pictures of another day on the road.

Another away day - another packed out away end

1. Pompey fans hit the road

Another away day - another packed out away end Photo: Jason Brown

Photo Sales
1,384 Pompey fans made the trip to Stevenage's Lamex Stadium.

2. Pompey fans hit the road

1,384 Pompey fans made the trip to Stevenage's Lamex Stadium. Photo: Jason Brown

Photo Sales
Regan Poole looks suitably impressed as he applauds the away end at the start of the game

3. Pompey fans hit the road

Regan Poole looks suitably impressed as he applauds the away end at the start of the game Photo: Jason Brown

Photo Sales
1,384 Pompey fans made the trip to Stevenage's Lamex Stadium.

4. Pompey fans hit the road

1,384 Pompey fans made the trip to Stevenage's Lamex Stadium. Photo: Jason Brown

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 5
Next Page
Related topics:PompeyPortsmouthJohn MousinhoBluesLeague One