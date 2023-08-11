News you can trust since 1877
12 Championship free agents Portsmouth could snap up including Bristol City and Watford stars - gallery

These 12 Championship stars currently haven’t found a new club for the new season.

Toby Bryant
By Toby Bryant
Published 11th Aug 2023, 18:00 BST

It's been a busy window of incomings at Portsmouth this summer as John Mousinho looks to build a squad capable of gaining promotion from League One this term.

Already the Pompey boss has shopped at clubs in the Championship last season by bringing in Gavin Whyte from Cardiff City, Ryan Schofield from Huddersfield Town and Anthony Scully from Wigan.

There are still a few weeks left for Portsmouth to finalise any last pieces of transfer business, whether that be bids to other clubs or browsing the free agent market.

The News looks at 12 Championship stars from last year currently without a club who could be available for a move to Fratton Park on a free transfer - market value provided by Transfermarkt.

Market value - £691,000

1. Tom Rogic, Midfielder

Market value - £691,000 Photo: Getty Images

Market value - £691,000

2. Liam Moore, Defender

Market value - £691,000 Photo: Getty Images

Market value - £691,000

3. Stefan Johansen, Midfielder

Market value - £691,000 Photo: Getty Images

Market value - £778,000

4. Fankaty Dabo, Defender

Market value - £778,000 Photo: Getty Images

