The Blues head coach reaffirmed that the club will not stand in the former Sunderland wing-back’s way if an appropriate offer was made for the 25-year-old.

Yet he conceded that ‘ball is in his court’ as any potential agreement ultimately needs the player’s seal of approval.

Hume is well down the pecking order under Mousinho and clearly has no future at the club.

The summer arrival of left full-back Jack Sparkes confirmed that – as have his performances to date. It’s also believed that Hume is eager to end a frustrating 18 months with the Blues that has produced just 29 appearances.

Pompey have fielded interest in the attack-minded player but, as of yet, no firm offers have been put on the table.

Despite not featuring for the Blues since their pre-season warm-up game at Gosport Borough on July 14, Hume continues to train with the club.

His attitude has been praised by Mousinho. But the Blues remain keen to find a suitable solution for all concerned.

Pompey defender Denver Hume is free to leave Fratton Park this summer

Providing the latest on Hume’s future, the head coach said: ‘We’re still looking for something for Denver.

‘But he’s training really well and his attitude as been spot on, so hopefully both parties can come to a mutual understanding on that at some point.

‘We’re just making sure that whatever comes in is right for Denver.

‘Ultimately, the ball is in his court at the moment. If we get something and he wants to leave then we’ll not stand in his way.’

Hume cost Pompey £200,000 when he swapped the Stadium of Light for Fratton Park in January 2022.

The Blues would love to get as much as possible of that outlay back, with the player out of contract in June 2024.

He said: ‘Denver, his representatives, and ourselves are working hard to find the opportunity for him to find regular first-team football prior to the window closing at the end of August.

‘There is a bit of progress there, but nothing further to report yet. All parties want to try to make something happen.

‘There are all sorts of different options, whether it’s a loan or permanent move, but at this stage there was an investment made in the player some time ago, and we have to bear that in mind.