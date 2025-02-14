12 free agent defenders Portsmouth could move for after Conor Shaughnessy injury setback - including former West Ham, Crystal Palace and Sunderland talent

Pompey are fearing an injury lay-off for Conor Shaughnessy after undergoing a scan on his injured hamstring.

If it’s bad news over the League One title winner it’s a significant blow, following his reassuring return from a five-month calf lay-off.

There are options at the back for John Mousinho, but the Pompey boss does have the option of moving into the free agent market to bolster his back line.

The Blues have left one space open in their 25-man squad to do just that, something the recruitment did last year when impacted by midfield issues.

Lee Evans arrived to bolster that department back then - here’s a list of 12 central defenders who could do likewise this time.

1. Free agent central defenders available to Pompey

The 30-year-old Premier League title winner with Leicester was at Turkish side Besiktas last season, but not played this term. Ghanaian can play in either centre-half role, right-back or holding midfielder.

2. Daniel Amartey

The 30-year-old Premier League title winner with Leicester was at Turkish side Besiktas last season, but not played this term. Ghanaian can play in either centre-half role, right-back or holding midfielder. Photo: George Wood/Getty Images

Former Pompey loanee and brother of one of the stars of the season in Freddie Potts. Left-footer was a full-back in time time at Fratton 12 years ago but now operates in the middle and has been at Charlton this season.

3. Dan Potts

Former Pompey loanee and brother of one of the stars of the season in Freddie Potts. Left-footer was a full-back in time time at Fratton 12 years ago but now operates in the middle and has been at Charlton this season. Photo: Liam Smith

The former West Brom man was with Crystal Palace until last summer but has been riddled with injuries at the age of 24. Was tenuously linked with Sheffield Wednesday in recent weeks.

4. Nathan Ferguson

The former West Brom man was with Crystal Palace until last summer but has been riddled with injuries at the age of 24. Was tenuously linked with Sheffield Wednesday in recent weeks. Photo: Christopher Lee/Getty Images

