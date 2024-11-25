14 defenders who fit transfer bill for Portsmouth in January - including Leeds United, Sheffield United and West Brom options

By Jordan Cross

Pompey writer

Published 25th Nov 2024, 17:00 BST
Updated 25th Nov 2024, 19:42 BST

It’s just over five weeks until transfer business commences in the January window.

And it’s shaping up into a critical period of recruitment for Pompey and their Championship hopes.

John Mousinho told The News last week a central defender will be on the agenda, following the news Conor Shaughnessy is sidelined for the rest of the year.

We’ve pulled together some of the options who could conceivably be on the Pompey recruitment team’s radar, when it comes to loans and also a potential permanent deal or two at the start of 2025.

From left to right: Jack Robinson, Nathan Wood, Tyler Bindon and James Hill could be January defensive options for Pompey.

1. January defensive options for Pompey

From left to right: Jack Robinson, Nathan Wood, Tyler Bindon and James Hill could be January defensive options for Pompey. | The News

No-nonsense Scouser featured regularly in the Premier League for Sheffield United, but has started just three games this term and is now entering the final six months of his deal at Bramall Lane.

2. Jack Robinson

No-nonsense Scouser featured regularly in the Premier League for Sheffield United, but has started just three games this term and is now entering the final six months of his deal at Bramall Lane. | Sportimage

Impressed in pre-season with the Championship leaders and got his Championship debut off the bench at Swansea at the weekend. A loan move may be the next move for the 19-year-old's development.

3. James Debayo (far left)

Impressed in pre-season with the Championship leaders and got his Championship debut off the bench at Swansea at the weekend. A loan move may be the next move for the 19-year-old's development. | Bruce Rollinson

Really highly thought of at Wolves with the 20-year-old making his Premier League breakthrough at the weekend. Came through Exeter's ranks and may be the right time for a loan in January.

4. Alfie Pond

Really highly thought of at Wolves with the 20-year-old making his Premier League breakthrough at the weekend. Came through Exeter's ranks and may be the right time for a loan in January. | Wolves via Getty Images

