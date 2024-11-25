And it’s shaping up into a critical period of recruitment for Pompey and their Championship hopes.

John Mousinho told The News last week a central defender will be on the agenda, following the news Conor Shaughnessy is sidelined for the rest of the year.

We’ve pulled together some of the options who could conceivably be on the Pompey recruitment team’s radar, when it comes to loans and also a potential permanent deal or two at the start of 2025.

1 . January defensive options for Pompey From left to right: Jack Robinson, Nathan Wood, Tyler Bindon and James Hill could be January defensive options for Pompey. | The News Photo Sales

2 . Jack Robinson No-nonsense Scouser featured regularly in the Premier League for Sheffield United, but has started just three games this term and is now entering the final six months of his deal at Bramall Lane. | Sportimage Photo Sales

3 . James Debayo (far left) Impressed in pre-season with the Championship leaders and got his Championship debut off the bench at Swansea at the weekend. A loan move may be the next move for the 19-year-old's development. | Bruce Rollinson Photo Sales