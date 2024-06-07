Pompey are yet to show their transfer hand this summer.
There’s been plenty of speculation regarding who the Blues will sign ahead of their return to the Championship - but fans are still awaiting official confirmations from the Fratton Park outfit.
In truth, no announcements are expected from the club until the transfer window officially opens on Friday, June 14. In the meantime, as the wait continues, we asked our followers on Facebook to name realistic targets they’d love to see Pompey pursue over the coming weeks.
As always, the Fratton faithful didn’t let us down. Here’s 14 players fans would love to see down the Park next season.
1. Pompey head coach John Mousinho
2. Matt Clarke - Middlesbrough
Daniel Kirby had two signings he'd love to see the Fratton Park side made this summer - Matt Clarke and Jamal Lowe. He said: 'I think I would honestly weep with joy, if the club signed both Jamz and Matt Clarke. Both still have ties to the area, both completely proven at this level, both under 30, both would hugely suit JM’s football!'
3. Jamal Lowe - Bournemouth
There's no surprise that Jamal Lowe's name cropped up a number of times. As well as our previous contributor, Daniel, Harley Simmons, Kyle Lewis, David Coleman, Daniel Goodman and Kristina Ivova were among those saying they'd love to see the forward back at Fratton Park.
4. Josh Murphy - Oxford United
Oxford United winger Josh Murphy has been linked with a free transfer to Fratton Park this summer, and Stephen Morby thinks that would be a decent bit of business. Writing on Facebook, he wrote: 'I think the lad from Oxford, Josh Murphy, could be our first signing'.
