2 . Matt Clarke - Middlesbrough

Daniel Kirby had two signings he'd love to see the Fratton Park side made this summer - Matt Clarke and Jamal Lowe. He said: 'I think I would honestly weep with joy, if the club signed both Jamz and Matt Clarke. Both still have ties to the area, both completely proven at this level, both under 30, both would hugely suit JM’s football!'