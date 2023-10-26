It’s been an impressive start to the season for Portsmouth and, as a hectic festive fixture schedule nears, could one of these free agents help maintain the unbeaten run?

High-flying Portsmouth can't place a foot wrong so far this season under John Mousinho as the side continues to sit pretty at the top of League One, unbeaten this season.

A trip to struggling Reading this weekend is another chance for Pompey to flex their form and strengthen their position at the top of the third division with ambitions of Championship football starting to seem a reality.

There's still a very long way to go this season and Portsmouth supporters will be trying to keep their feet on the ground after narrowly missing out on a play-off spot last time out. Mousinho's current squad looks fit for a title challenge but serious injuries are only ever around the corner and fixtures over winter come thick and fast.

The News looks at 15 free agents who played in the Championship last season, still currently looking for a new club and ranks them by market value according to Transfermarkt as Portsmouth look to maintain a spectacular start to the season.

1 . Dan Gosling - £218,000 Position - Midfielder, Last played for - Watford Photo: Getty Images Photo Sales

2 . Andreas Sondergaard - £262,000 Position - Goalkeeper, Last played for - Swansea City Photo: Getty Images Photo Sales

3 . Joe Bennett - £262,000 Position - Defender, Last played for - Wigan Athletic Photo: Getty Images Photo Sales