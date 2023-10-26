News you can trust since 1877
15 Championship free agents that could help maintain Portsmouth unbeaten run - gallery

It’s been an impressive start to the season for Portsmouth and, as a hectic festive fixture schedule nears, could one of these free agents help maintain the unbeaten run?

By Toby Bryant
Published 26th Oct 2023, 18:30 BST

High-flying Portsmouth can't place a foot wrong so far this season under John Mousinho as the side continues to sit pretty at the top of League One, unbeaten this season.

A trip to struggling Reading this weekend is another chance for Pompey to flex their form and strengthen their position at the top of the third division with ambitions of Championship football starting to seem a reality.

There's still a very long way to go this season and Portsmouth supporters will be trying to keep their feet on the ground after narrowly missing out on a play-off spot last time out. Mousinho's current squad looks fit for a title challenge but serious injuries are only ever around the corner and fixtures over winter come thick and fast.

The News looks at 15 free agents who played in the Championship last season, still currently looking for a new club and ranks them by market value according to Transfermarkt as Portsmouth look to maintain a spectacular start to the season.

Position - Midfielder, Last played for - Watford

1. Dan Gosling - £218,000

Position - Midfielder, Last played for - Watford

Position - Goalkeeper, Last played for - Swansea City

2. Andreas Sondergaard - £262,000

Position - Goalkeeper, Last played for - Swansea City

Position - Defender, Last played for - Wigan Athletic

3. Joe Bennett - £262,000

Position - Defender, Last played for - Wigan Athletic

Position - Goakeeper, Last played for - Luton Town

4. Matt Macey - £262,000

Position - Goakeeper, Last played for - Luton Town

