It’s a key period in the football calendar for players to familiarise themselves with new players or clubs, to build strong bonds with their team-mates, to build their fitness levels up for the new season, and to learn what is expected of them for the next 10 months.
Miss it, and you’re playing catch-up!
However, not all players can benefit from a full pre-season, especially if they remain out of contract and without a club.
Here’s 15 former Pompey players who currently find themselves in that boat and with question marks hanging over their next career moves.
1. Asmir Begovic
Age: 37.
Position: Goalkeeper.
Pompey record: 17 appearances.
Last club: QPR (46 appearances). Photo: Getty Images
2. John Marquis
Age: 32.
Position: Striker.
Pompey record: 127 appearances, 35 goals.
Last club: Bristol Rovers (84 appearances, five goals). | Getty Images
3. Aiden O'Brien
Age: 30.
Position: Striker.
Pompey record: 17 appearances, 5 goals.
Last club: Shrewsbury (20 appearances, 0 goals). | Paul Thompson/ProSportsImages
4. Joe Morrell
Age: 27.
Position: Central midfield.
Pompey record: 105 appearances, 1 goal.
Last club: Pompey. Photo: Jason Brown
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.