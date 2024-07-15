Age: 34. Position: Left-back, wing-back, midfielder. Pompey record: 10 appearances, 0 goals. Last club: Newcastle (215 appearances, 25 goals).Age: 34. Position: Left-back, wing-back, midfielder. Pompey record: 10 appearances, 0 goals. Last club: Newcastle (215 appearances, 25 goals).
15 former Portsmouth players who remain free agents with new season just 26 days away

By Mark McMahon
Published 15th Jul 2024, 17:30 BST

Most clubs are back for pre-season with the 2024-25 campaign just around the corner.

It’s a key period in the football calendar for players to familiarise themselves with new players or clubs, to build strong bonds with their team-mates, to build their fitness levels up for the new season, and to learn what is expected of them for the next 10 months.

Miss it, and you’re playing catch-up!

However, not all players can benefit from a full pre-season, especially if they remain out of contract and without a club.

Here’s 15 former Pompey players who currently find themselves in that boat and with question marks hanging over their next career moves.

Age: 37. Position: Goalkeeper. Pompey record: 17 appearances. Last club: QPR (46 appearances).

1. Asmir Begovic

Age: 37. Position: Goalkeeper. Pompey record: 17 appearances. Last club: QPR (46 appearances). Photo: Getty Images

Age: 32. Position: Striker. Pompey record: 127 appearances, 35 goals. Last club: Bristol Rovers (84 appearances, five goals).

2. John Marquis

Age: 32. Position: Striker. Pompey record: 127 appearances, 35 goals. Last club: Bristol Rovers (84 appearances, five goals). | Getty Images

Age: 30. Position: Striker. Pompey record: 17 appearances, 5 goals. Last club: Shrewsbury (20 appearances, 0 goals).

3. Aiden O'Brien

Age: 30. Position: Striker. Pompey record: 17 appearances, 5 goals. Last club: Shrewsbury (20 appearances, 0 goals). | Paul Thompson/ProSportsImages

Age: 27. Position: Central midfield. Pompey record: 105 appearances, 1 goal. Last club: Pompey.

4. Joe Morrell

Age: 27. Position: Central midfield. Pompey record: 105 appearances, 1 goal. Last club: Pompey. Photo: Jason Brown

