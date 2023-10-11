There are some eye-catching names on a list of free agents that could be considered by Portsmouth.

It has been a remarkable opening two months to the season for Portsmouth as John Mousinho’s side head into the international break sat at the top of the League One table.

After remaining unbeaten from their first 12 games with eight wins and four draws, Pompey have a one-point lead over second placed Oxford United and are a further five points clear of Barnsley. Hopes are high that Mousinho’s men could finally bring an end to their seven-year stay in English football’s third tier and secure a return to the Championship come the end of the season.

The Pompey boss is undoubtedly reaping the benefits of a successful summer in the transfer market after he secured the signings of the likes of Burnley goalkeeper Will Norris, Exeter City defender Jack Sparkes and Burton Albion centre-back Conor Shaugnessy.