Pompey maintained their winning streak with a comprehensive 5-1 triumph over Gillingham.
Tino Anjorin, Ben Stevenson, Kusini Yengi, Abu Kamara and Ryley Towler were the scorers as the Blues defeated the League Two side in the EFL Trophy group stages.
Of those goals, four arrived in a stunning second-half showing from the League One leaders – and here are our Pompey player ratings...
1. Goal, Portsmouth forward Kusini Yengi (19) scores during the EFL Trophy match between Portsmouth and Gillingham at Fratton Park, Portsmouth, England on 10 October 2023.
Kusini Yengi was among the Pompey scorers during their thumping 5-1 win over Gillingham in the EFL Trophy. Picture: Jason Brown/ProSportsImages Photo: Jason Brown
2. Ryan Schofield - 7
A couple of nervy moments with the ball at his feet, but produced an excellent one-on-one stop to deny Jayden Clarke in stoppage time. Could do nothing about Gillingham’s goal after players in front of him failed to clear their lines. Generally little to do, particularly in the second half. Photo: Jason Brown
3. Zak Swanson - 7
Great to see him back in the side since the passing of his mother and provided the pass for Abu Kamara’s lovely strike for the fourth goal. Went to right wing-back after system switch for the final 30 minutes and didn’t look out of place. Plenty of energy as ever and secure enough defensively. Photo: Jason Brown
4. Sean Raggett - 8
Stood tall during a first half in with Gillingham just shaded it, popping up everywhere to thwart moments of danger. His block also almost prevented Jonny Williams’ equaliser on the stroke of half-time. Another reminder, in case anyone forgets, of his impressive defensive ability. Photo: Jason Brown