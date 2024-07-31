Yet, pre-season friendlies aren’t a bad alternative as we wait patiently for the big kick-off to arrive. Meanwhile, they provide us all with a good first look at some of the new arrivals, with six signings made by the Blues already this transfer window following their League One title success last term.

The majority of those were handed game time in Pompey’s latest pre-season run-out against MK Dons on Tuesday night. More than 600 Pompey fans made the trip to Stadum MK for the team’s penultimate friendly against Charlton this Saturday.

After that is the Blues’ season-opener against Leeds United at Elland Road, with the Fratton faithful allocated 2,000 for that eagerly-anticipated fixture.

No doubt, there’ll be many left disappointed that they won’t be able to attend the game. In that case, it’s probably best to make the most of that Charlton pre-season match in order to satisfy your Pompey fixtures – just likes these fans did at the latest games against MK Dons and Bognor.

See if you can spot yourself or anyone you know in the crowd.

The next generation of Pompey fans at Bognor.

647 Pompey fans made the trip to MK Dons on Tuesday night.

First-half goals from Jordan Williams and Kusini Yengi earned John Mousinho's side a 2-0 win from their recent friendly against Bognor.