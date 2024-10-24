Portsmouth will be hoping to get themselves back on track on Friday night when they lock horns with Sheffield Wednesday in their fight to hoist themselves out of the Championship relegation zone.

It has been a tough start to their first Championship campaign since 2012. Pompey have struggled to get points on the board and currently sit bottom of the table with just eight points. Fortunately, they were able to bank their first win of the season when they snubbed QPR 2-1 last weekend. However, Pompey’s latest outing ended in a defeat against Cardiff City but they’ll be hoping to quickly move on from that with a positive result against the Owls on Friday.

The match does carry a level of concern though, as John Mousinho is at risk of losing a player to suspension. Jordan Williams is now on four bookings for the term so far and losing him due to a ban is the last thing Portsmouth need amid their current injury struggles.

Williams isn’t alone though — as many as 16 Championship players are currently toeing the line of suspension. We’ve listed all of the names below who are at risk of picking up their fifth booking and facing a short spell on the sidelines as a result of their discipline.