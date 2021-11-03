Arjan De Zeeuw 85.6% beat Adam Webster 14.4% Picture: Getty

It's an unscientific Twitter vote to see who fans rate as, not necessarily the best defender Pompey have had, but their favourite.

An initial list of 50 was whittled to a last 32 and after a random draw and a series of 24-hour votes, half of those have now gone.

Across the 16 knockout ties more than 7,000 votes were cast - and there were some tense tussles as well as a few landslides.

The closest battle was between Kit Symons and Darren Moore, the Welshman beating Bruno in a poll result that makes the Yes to Brexit vote look like a victory stroll.

Jimmy Dickinson was set for an early exit at one stage as fans' love for Hermann Hreidarsson but Gentleman Jim gradually picked up support to go through - and he is the only pre-1980s Fratton star left in.

The last 16 draw will be revealed on Thursday morning and you'll be able to vote over 24 hours from then on the @stevebone1 Twitter timeline.

Here's how the voting went in the last 32:

Jack Whatmough 69.5% beat Steve Aizlewood 30.5%

Ricardo Rocha 57.6% beat Sylvain Distin 42.4%

Jimmy Dickinson 52% beat Hermann Hreidarsson 48%

Matt Taylor 64.8% beat Christian Burgess 35.2%

Noel Blake 55.6% beat Enda Stevens 44.4%

Sol Campbell 67.5% beat Kenny Swain 32.5%

Arjan De Zeeuw 85.6% beat Adam Webster 14.4%

Nadir Belhadj 65.9% beat Ray Daniel 34.1%

Sean Raggett 71.7% beat Andy Griffin 28.3%

Gianluca Festa 58.5% beat Gavin Maguire 41.5%

Dejan Stefanovic 82.1% beat Guy Butters 17.9%

Kit Symons 50.2% beat Darren Moore 49.8%

Jason Pearce 71.5% beat Colin Sullivan 28.5%

Matt Clarke 74% beat Younes Kaboul 26%