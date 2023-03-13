News you can trust since 1877
16 fabulous photos of a jubilant Fratton Park against Sheffield Wednesday as former Barcelona & Real Madrid ace makes Portsmouth return

Fratton Park returned to its jubilant self for the visit of Sheffield Wednesday on Saturday.

By Pepe Lacey
1 hour ago

PO4 was rocking throughout the afternoon as John Mousinho’s men looked to bring the Owls’ 21-game unbeaten run to an end in the league.

Although the Blues fell to a 1-0 defeat to Darren Moore’s side, the contest saw Pompey register one of their highest attendances of the season.

And the 18,910 fans inside Fratton Park were treated to a half-time treat, with former Barcelona and Real Madrid star Robert Prosinecki making his first return to the south coast since 2002.

Despite the result, there were some fabulous photos of the Fratton faithful which captured the afternoon.

16 photos which captured the jubilant Fratton Park against Sheffield Wednesday.

1. Portsmouth v Sheffield Wednesday top photos

Photo: Jason Brown

All smiles outside the ground and in the fanzone.

2. Pompey 0-1 Sheffield Wednesday.

Photo: Jason Brown

Reeco Hackett on autograph and selfie duty.

3. Pompey 0-1 Sheffield Wednesday.

Photo: Jason Brown

Josh Oluwayemi returned to the side after his spell out with illness.

4. Pompey 0-1 Sheffield Wednesday.

Photo: Jason Brown

