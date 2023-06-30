16 photos of Portsmouth’s return to training as Blues continue preparation for 2023-24 League One season: in pictures
Although John Mousinho’s squad officially returned to training on Monday, the group remained split before uniting in Thursday’s session.
Among those present were all seven of the Blues’ summer signings along with Denver Hume, whose future remains uncertain.
There was no Paddy Lane and Joe Morrell as they continued their extended break due to their international commitments, while there were no triallists involved.
The morning session, which consisted of a mixture of running and passing drills, lasted close to two hours as Pompey continued their pre-season preparations.
Here are 16 photos which captured the Blues’ full return to training on Thursday.