16 photos of Portsmouth’s return to training as Blues continue preparation for 2023-24 League One season: in pictures

Pompey have officially kick started their 2023-24 season preparations.
By Pepe Lacey
Published 30th Jun 2023, 14:30 BST
Updated 30th Jun 2023, 14:34 BST

Although John Mousinho’s squad officially returned to training on Monday, the group remained split before uniting in Thursday’s session.

Among those present were all seven of the Blues’ summer signings along with Denver Hume, whose future remains uncertain.

There was no Paddy Lane and Joe Morrell as they continued their extended break due to their international commitments, while there were no triallists involved.

The morning session, which consisted of a mixture of running and passing drills, lasted close to two hours as Pompey continued their pre-season preparations.

Here are 16 photos which captured the Blues’ full return to training on Thursday.

Pompey continued their pre-season preparations on Thursday, with their first full training session. Picture: Sarah Standing (290623-8872)

Pompey continued their pre-season preparations on Thursday, with their first full training session. Picture: Sarah Standing (290623-8872) Photo: Sarah Standing

Zak is back. The right-back missed the final 20 games of the season with a groin injury but has returned to full fitness. Picture: Sarah Standing (290623-8936)

Zak is back. The right-back missed the final 20 games of the season with a groin injury but has returned to full fitness. Picture: Sarah Standing (290623-8936) Photo: Sarah Standing

Colby Bishop will be looking to break his 24-goal tally last term. Picture: Sarah Standing (290623-8808)

Colby Bishop will be looking to break his 24-goal tally last term. Picture: Sarah Standing (290623-8808) Photo: Sarah Standing

He's the man for me. How good can Tom Lowery be with an injury-free season? Picture: Sarah Standing (290623-8925)

He's the man for me. How good can Tom Lowery be with an injury-free season? Picture: Sarah Standing (290623-8925) Photo: Sarah Standing

