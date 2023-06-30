And the head coach revealed the opportunity to sign Jack Sparkes was too good to turn down, despite already having three left-backs already in his ranks.

The ex-Sunderland defender has been told he is free to leave Fratton Park during the window as he goes in search of regular first-team football.

Mousinho recently revealed the club would look to offload the £200,000 signing before recruiting a new addition to his left-back ranks.

Yet on Wednesday, Pompey announced the signing of free agent Jack Sparkes, who departed Exeter at the end of the season. The 22-year-old joins Hume, Connor Ogilvie and youngster Liam Vincent in the left-back department.

And with options a plenty and game time coming at a premium for the ex-Sunderland man, Mousinho believes now is the correct time for Hume to depart Fratton Park.

He told The News: ‘What we didn’t want to do is wait to see what happens with Denver and possibly lose out with someone like Jack at the back end of the window.

Denver Hume.

‘We are at an agreement with Denver that it is probably a good time for him to try and find something else and move on.

‘There’s no problems, he’s been training with us in with the first-team and everything is as usual because he’s done everything properly and the club would like to as well. The club would like to help him find somewhere because since I’ve been in he’s been excellent and I just think he’s been really unlucky.

‘It’s just one of those where the right time to move on is now and hopefully we can make that happen at some point.’

After arriving from Sunderland for a reported £200,000 in January 2022, Hume’s Fratton Park career failed to hit the heights many expected.