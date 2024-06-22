2 . More signings continued...

Mousinho said: ‘We’re working hard behind the scenes and making sure we tick every box at our end, hoping for the right outcome in terms of the top targets. We have plenty underneath that as well, just in case they don’t come off. Possibly there may be signings this week, but I don’t know, it depends on a number of factors. From our point of view, we are doing everything we possibly can to get these players in. The most important thing is to make sure we get the right players at the right time. We shouldn’t panic on anything, let’s give players enough time to make the correct decision. Last year we were able to announce a raft of signings in the first week of the transfer window opening - and this year everything is different. There is that fine balance of making sure we get our business done as quickly as we can, but also take the players we want to take.’ | National World