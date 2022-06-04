David Beckham was once close to joining Pompey on a mid-season loan from LA Galaxy.

16 superstars who could’ve joined Portsmouth this century - including former Manchester United, Barcelona, PSG and Chelsea legends

The rumour mill is in full swing ahead of a busy summer at Fratton Park as Danny Cowley looks to reshape his playing options.

By Pepe Lacey
Saturday, 4th June 2022, 3:40 pm
Updated Saturday, 4th June 2022, 3:45 pm

With the transfer window still six days away, Pompey have already been linked with 17 names ahead of the upcoming market as the Blues boss attempts to assemble a side capable of reaching the Championship.

Although Marlon Pack, Kyle Wootton and Matt Butcher are all names who would currently please the Fratton faithful, it’s a far cry from the signings the club could’ve made when they were a regular Premier League outfit and in the Championship.

Here, we take a look at the best 16 stars who have been close to arriving at PO4 this century.

Have a read through to see what could’ve been.

1. Sergio Aguero

Pompey owner Sulaiman Al Fahim promised to the Argentinian superstar under his short tenure, yet a move never came to fruition and the striker signed for Man City in 2011.

Photo: Michael Regan

Photo Sales

2. David Beckham

Following his move to LA Galaxy, the England was made available for a loan during the MLS off-season. Despite Redknapp expressing interest, Beckham instead joined AC Milan.

Photo: Stu Forster

Photo Sales

3. Didier Drogba

Pompey boss Harry Redknapp was keen to sign the then midfielder after he impressed at Guingamp. A £2m deal was never struck and Drogba would go onto join Marseille before his switch to Chelsea.

Photo: Shaun Botterill

Photo Sales

4. Paul Gascoigne

The ex-England international told the club ‘let’s talk’ after being linked with a move that never happened in the early 2000s.

Photo: David Rogers

Photo Sales
Danny CowleyBarcelonaChelseaPSGPortsmouth
Next Page
Page 1 of 4