With the transfer window still six days away, Pompey have already been linked with 17 names ahead of the upcoming market as the Blues boss attempts to assemble a side capable of reaching the Championship.

Although Marlon Pack, Kyle Wootton and Matt Butcher are all names who would currently please the Fratton faithful, it’s a far cry from the signings the club could’ve made when they were a regular Premier League outfit and in the Championship.

Here, we take a look at the best 16 stars who have been close to arriving at PO4 this century.

Have a read through to see what could’ve been.

1. Sergio Aguero Pompey owner Sulaiman Al Fahim promised to the Argentinian superstar under his short tenure, yet a move never came to fruition and the striker signed for Man City in 2011. Photo: Michael Regan Photo Sales

2. David Beckham Following his move to LA Galaxy, the England was made available for a loan during the MLS off-season. Despite Redknapp expressing interest, Beckham instead joined AC Milan. Photo: Stu Forster Photo Sales

3. Didier Drogba Pompey boss Harry Redknapp was keen to sign the then midfielder after he impressed at Guingamp. A £2m deal was never struck and Drogba would go onto join Marseille before his switch to Chelsea. Photo: Shaun Botterill Photo Sales

4. Paul Gascoigne The ex-England international told the club ‘let’s talk’ after being linked with a move that never happened in the early 2000s. Photo: David Rogers Photo Sales