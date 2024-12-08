17 cracking images as 18,244 Portsmouth fans defy Storm Darragh to enjoy thrilling win against Bristol City

Fast forward 10 days and there were fears of another PO4 cancellation as Storm Darragh battered the south coast.

Pompey had issued a couple of updates in the build-up to the game to say everything was under control.

However, we’d heard that before, with Blackburn Rovers cancelling their recent game against the Blues just hours before kick-off and the travelling Fratton faithful hundreds of miles from home.

No doubt there will have been a bit scepticism among those who ventured to Fratton Park on Saturday afternoon. However, those who braved the conditions will have been pleasantly surprised.

The game went ahead as planned and stayed the course. There were also three goals to celebrate as the Blues moved off the bottom of the table thanks to an impressive 3-0 win.

All in all, it turned out to be a good day. So to mark the occasion, we’ve picked out our favourite images of the fans as they defied Storm Darragh to cheer on the Blues.

See if you can spot someone you know – although the big coats, hats, scarves and hoods might make that job a bit harder than normal!

