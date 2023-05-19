News you can trust since 1877
17 famous Pompey supporters who’ve declared their allegiances to the Blues

Some very familiar faces have thrown their support behind Portsmouth.

By Mark Carruthers, Pepe Lacey
Published 19th May 2023, 17:46 BST
Updated 19th May 2023, 17:49 BST

It has been a challenging season for Portsmouth as John Mousinho’s side missed out on a place in the League One play-offs.

For all of their efforts throughout a long and difficult campaign, Pompey paid the price for inconsistent form and an inability to convert draws into wins during key times left them sat seven points and two places shy of the top six when the final whistle was blown on the season two weeks ago.

Despite those difficulties, Portsmouth supporters have continued to back their side throughout the last nine months as they ended the season with the fifth highest average attendance in the division, with their 18,064 only bettered by Bolton Wanderers, Sheffield Wednesday, Ipswich Town and Derby County.

And amongst their number, Pompey are able to count on the support of some very familiar faces. With the season now over, The News looks at the well-known names that have pledged their allegiance to the Portsmouth cause.

The England cricket World Cup winner is a life-long fan and was presented with a shirt on the Fratton Park pitch in 2017.

1. Anya Shrubsole

The England cricket World Cup winner is a life-long fan and was presented with a shirt on the Fratton Park pitch in 2017. Photo: Joe Pepler

Darke is most known for his commentary in football and boxing but has a season ticket in the North stand.

2. Ian Darke

Darke is most known for his commentary in football and boxing but has a season ticket in the North stand. Photo: Andrew Redington

The television presenter fell in love with the club as a schoolboy on a trip to Southsea and was a director at Fratton Park between 1998 and 2007.

3. Fred Dinenage

The television presenter fell in love with the club as a schoolboy on a trip to Southsea and was a director at Fratton Park between 1998 and 2007. Photo: Jason Brown

When he was inducted into the Guildhall’s Wall of Fame in 2014, the guitarist from the band Foreigner declared his support for the Blues.

4. Mick Jones

When he was inducted into the Guildhall’s Wall of Fame in 2014, the guitarist from the band Foreigner declared his support for the Blues. Photo: ANGELA WEISS

