And the Blues boss underlined he sees one of his major assets being at Fratton Park next season.

Morrell was linked with a departure last weekend, with reports of interest in the Wales international both domestically and on the continent.

That’s after some fast accelerating form over the past campaign, where he established himself as a central part of his new head coach’s plans.

Morrell has never hid his ambition to be playing Championship football, as the Blues face an incredibly frustrating SEVENTH successive season in League One.

The 26-year-old has made it clear he feels he’s made a home for himself after his 2021 arrival from Luton, however, with his preference to enjoy success at PO4.

Pompey have plenty of control on that front, with Morrell having a year left on his existing agreement and the Blues having an option to extend his stay by a further 12 months.

Mousinho confirmed there’s been no offers for the former Bristol City trainee this summer, with the midfielder firmly in his plans moving forward.

Joe Morrell.

He said: ‘There’s been no approach for Joe, nothing at all, my preference is Joe is a Portsmouth player.

‘I’m not going to say we’re going to rule out every offer which comes in. We’ll take it as it comes, but open-minded is not the right word because we’re pretty closed in terms of wanting Joe to stay here.’

Morrell made no secret of the fact he found concentrating on club football a challenge, ahead of his dream opportunity to represent Wales at last year’s World Cup.

Pompey fans saw what he could achieve over the second half of the campaign, though, with that now setting the bar for next term. Mousinho wants that to be the platform for Morrell to build on heading into his boss’ first full campaign at the helm.

He added: ‘We know what Joe can give us moving forward next season, so in the absence of any offers coming in we’re really happy with the situation at the moment.’

