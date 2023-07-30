News you can trust since 1877
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
British rapper who became ISIS killer found dead in prison cell
Watch: Mum rescued by firefighters after getting stuck in baby swing
FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023: Stormzy backs England’s Lionesses
Body found in search for firefighter missing in English Channel
Randy Meisner: founding member of The Eagles dies aged 77
Prince Harry legal battle with media set set for High Court trial

17 most valuable League One players under the age of 23 including Barnsley, Derby County and Reading men - gallery

A look at some of League One’s most prized assets as Pompey prepare for the new season

Harry Mail
By Harry Mail
Published 30th Jul 2023, 12:15 BST

Pompey will be aiming for promotion to the Championship next season and have been very busy on the transfer front this summer as boss John Mousinho prepares for his first full campaign at the helm at Fratton Park. The former Oxford United man was brought in to replace former boss Danny Cowley earlier this year and has wasted no time in putting his own stamp on the squad over recent times.

Here is a look at the 17 most valuable League One players under the age of 23, with valuations courtesy of Transfermarkt, to see if any Pompey players are in there...

£773k

1. 17. Sonny Carey, Blackpool

£773k

Photo Sales
£773k

2. 16. Miles Leaburn, Charlton

£773k

Photo Sales
£860k

3. 15. Aaron Morley, Bolton

£860k

Photo Sales
£860k

4. 14. Jordan Williams, Barnsley

£860k

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 5
Related topics:Pompey