Ten of the Blues’ 12 transfer window signings were on show. Meanwhile, five were handed full Fratton Park debuts as Will Norris, Regan Poole, Conor Shaughnessy, Gavin Whyte and Anthony Scully were included in Mousinho’s last starting XI before next week’s League One opener against Bristol Rovers.

The line-up selected could be an indicator to that chosen to face the Gas next Saturday. However, with a full week of training scheduled between now and then, there’s still ample time for others to stake a claim.

With the pace Pompey have acted in this transfer window, there’s even time to further add to their ranks. Indeed, Pompey fans have been identifying what areas of the pitch still need strengthening off the back of the team’s Bristol City defeat – despite another massive summer overhaul.

Before the match, reports from the Netherlands suggested the Blues were set to miss out on Chelsea attacking midfielder Tino Anjorin, who has been tipped to join FC Volendam.

And that’s an area many believe still needs fixing as soon as possible if Pompey are to mount a serious promotion challenge this season.

Here’s what fans have been saying as they weigh up the performance and result against the Robins – plus what they’ve seen from the Blues’ other pre-season run-outs.

@armorjs: Forget the fact it was a friendly for Pompey. It was one for Bristol city, too. Pompey, despite many new signings, lack real pace down the lines and are desperately missing that creative attacking midfielder. We just don’t get the ball into dangerous positions enough under Mousinho.

Pompey head coach John Mousinho has welcomed 12 new additions to his first-team ranks this summer

@BlueArmyAlex: We can say it’s just pre-season but be real: we haven’t addressed the lack of pace/power in the team, or solved our playmaking issues. Think signing a CAM is gonna be on the cards unless we can get a creative CM and Devlin becomes ready for league 1. Next signing is key #Pompey.

@IanPiper1: Still look light in midfield and we desperately need a creative number 10 to link up play with Bishop, Whyte and Scully.

@brumborn: Time will tell but have uneasy feeling that Pompey’s goal threat is not what it should be for a side with promotion aspirations despite the many new faces. A quality no 10 is much needed in that context.

@FookingEll: I love Lowery but I struggle to see what he actually offers to the side.

@bradaladders: Decent run out I thought for Pompey against a solid Bristol City side - First half we were disappointing, but felt there were certainly some positives to take from the second half. Poole is a monster, Shaughnessy looked solid & Kamara looks bright. Not sure on Norris.

@harfynn: Midfield is poor and to address it Pompey kept it exactly the same. Bishop isolated. What a shock. Few chances created. Oh and for gelling as it’s a new team, try telling the Pompey side of 2002-3. It’s an excuse for losers.

@CharleyShipp: Regan Poole looks mustard so does Gavin Whyte.

@adeyb29: No decisive killer pass from midfield. Back line looks good. Wingers will do better against less savvy L1 full backs. No support for Bishop. Really likes the look of Yengi, Saydee and especially Kamara when they came on.

@mark11s: Midfield 3 of Pack, Morrell and Lowery just doesn’t do it for me. None of the 3 can beat a man or burst into space. Makes our play too predictable. Need a CM who can offer some dynamism or creative threat desperately.

@stuart_harcombe: Surely we sign an 8/10 now! Crying out for it and the squad would probably be so much better off. Is Gary Roberts available. Haven’t had a decent one since him.

@UpThePompz: Defensively we were solid, but our final third needs to improve Bishop or Yengi was not getting any service.

