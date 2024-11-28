17 Portsmouth pictures of drama unfolding as Fratton Park plunged into darkness forcing Millwall postponement

By Jordan Cross

Pompey writer

Published 28th Nov 2024, 09:31 BST
Updated 28th Nov 2024, 10:00 BST

It was a night like no other ever experienced at Fratton Park.

Pompey’s clash with Millwall was plunged into darkness last night after a power cut, eventually forcing the Championship clash to be postponed.

There was confusion and uncertainty as the loss of energy forced the lights to go out 10 minutes before kick-off, with the start delayed before the decision was then made that the game couldn’t go ahead.

Our photographer Jason Brown was there to capture the unprecedented scenes at PO4 unfolding - check out his work in our dramatic gallery.

Pompey Fratton Park power cut gallery

Photo Sales
Photo Sales
Photo Sales
Photo Sales
