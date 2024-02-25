News you can trust since 1877
17 superb images as 3,155 members of the Fratton faithful see Portsmouth extend lead at top of League One at Charlton: gallery

Pompey were cheered on by their biggest away support of the season as 3,155 Blues fans descended on Charlton for the team’s latest League One test.
By Mark McMahon
Published 25th Feb 2024, 05:00 GMT

The travelling members of the Fratton faithful might not have been celebrating a win at the final whistle, nor a goal, as the match finished goalless. But they will still have returned home happy, as John Mousinho’s side stretched their lead at the top of the division following defeats for Derby and Bolton at Barnsley and Blackpool respectively.

The Blues have just five more away days remaining this season. Here’s our favourite pictures from Pompey’s latest trip on the road all thanks to top snapper Jason Brown.

The Blues were backed by their biggest away following of the season at The Valley.

Photo: Jason Brown

Pompey might only have drawn at Charlton - but fans will take comfort that they stretched their lead at the top of the table to seven points because of results elsewhere.

Photo: Jason Brown

Pompey were accompanied by 3,155 fans for their goalless draw at Charlton.

Photo: Jason Brown

A packed out away end at The Valley

Photo: Jason Brown

