The travelling members of the Fratton faithful might not have been celebrating a win at the final whistle, nor a goal, as the match finished goalless. But they will still have returned home happy, as John Mousinho’s side stretched their lead at the top of the division following defeats for Derby and Bolton at Barnsley and Blackpool respectively.
The Blues have just five more away days remaining this season. Here’s our favourite pictures from Pompey’s latest trip on the road all thanks to top snapper Jason Brown.
1. Pompey fans at Charlton
The Blues were backed by their biggest away following of the season at The Valley. Photo: Jason Brown
2. Pompey fans at Charlton
Pompey might only have drawn at Charlton - but fans will take comfort that they stretched their lead at the top of the table to seven points because of results elsewhere. Photo: Jason Brown
3. Pompey fans at Charlton
Pompey were accompanied by 3,155 fans for their goalless draw at Charlton. Photo: Jason Brown
4. Pompey fans at Charlton
A packed out away end at The Valley Photo: Jason Brown