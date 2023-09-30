News you can trust since 1877
17 superb pictures of the 1,601 Portsmouth fans who celebrated 2-1 win over Wigan at the DW Stadium - gallery

Pompey fans were out in force again today as 1,601 made the trip to Wigan’s DW Stadium.
By Mark McMahon
Published 30th Sep 2023, 19:00 BST

And their loyalty was rewarded as they witnessed the Blues claim a superb come-from-behind win against the Latics.

First-half goals from Regan Poole and Paddy Lane cancelled out Martial Godo’s opener for the home side, leaving John Mousinho’s side top of the table with 10 games played.

A five-hour home journey now awaits the travelling Fratton faithful as they head back south.

However, a 21-match unbeaten league run and 13 points collected out of 15 from a very-tricky looking September schedule will make that journey much easier as the Blues go marching on!

Here’s our favourite fans’ pictures from today’s events at the DW Stadum.

Pompey boasted the fourth best average way attendance in L1 before today's game

1. Pompey fans at the DW Stadium

Pompey boasted the fourth best average way attendance in L1 before today's game

1,601 Blues supporters made the trip to Wigan

2. Pompey fans at the DW Stadium

1,601 Blues supporters made the trip to Wigan

Pompey boasted the fourth best average way attendance in L1 before today's game

3. Pompey fans at the DW Stadium

Pompey boasted the fourth best average way attendance in L1 before today's game Photo: Jason Brown

1,601 Blues supporters made the trip to Wigan

4. Pompey fans at the DW Stadium

1,601 Blues supporters made the trip to Wigan Photo: Jason Brown

