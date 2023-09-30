17 superb pictures of the 1,601 Portsmouth fans who celebrated 2-1 win over Wigan at the DW Stadium - gallery
And their loyalty was rewarded as they witnessed the Blues claim a superb come-from-behind win against the Latics.
First-half goals from Regan Poole and Paddy Lane cancelled out Martial Godo’s opener for the home side, leaving John Mousinho’s side top of the table with 10 games played.
A five-hour home journey now awaits the travelling Fratton faithful as they head back south.
However, a 21-match unbeaten league run and 13 points collected out of 15 from a very-tricky looking September schedule will make that journey much easier as the Blues go marching on!
Here’s our favourite fans’ pictures from today’s events at the DW Stadum.