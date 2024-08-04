Unfortunately, there wasn’t too much to cheer for the travelling Fratton faithful as the vistors ran out 2-0 losers to their League One hosts.

It was hardly the ideal way to head into next Saturday’s Championship season opener against Leeds United at Elland Road. Meanwhile it will provide head coach John Mousinho food for thought as he plots a way of beating their forthcoming hosts over the days ahead.

The Pompey support will no doubt prove to be a 12th man again, with the Blues’ initital 2,000 allocation of tickets snapped up within a day of going on sale.

A further batch of 898 have since been handed to Pompey, with those tickets going on sale at 10am Monday morning for those with 60+ loyalty points.

Fans will need to be quick to seal their presence at Elland Road.

In the meantime, here’s 18 cracking images of the travelling Fratton faithful making their presence felt at Charlton’s the Valley on Saturday.

1 . Pompey fans at Charlton for pre-season 837 Pompey fans made the trip to the Valley. Photo: Jason Brown Photo Sales

2 . Pompey fans at Charlton for pre-season Excitment is building towards next Saturday's season opener at Leeds despite Saturday's loss at Charlton Photo: Jason Brown Photo Sales

3 . Pompey fans at Charlton for pre-season 837 Pompey fans made the trip to the Valley. Photo: Jason Brown Photo Sales