18 cracking images as 837 Portsmouth fans make their presence felt at Charlton and ahead of more tickets for Leeds game going on sale

By Mark McMahon
Published 4th Aug 2024, 18:30 BST
An impressive 837 Pompey fans made their way to Charlton on Saturday to lend their support for the Blues’ final pre-season game of the summer.

Unfortunately, there wasn’t too much to cheer for the travelling Fratton faithful as the vistors ran out 2-0 losers to their League One hosts.

It was hardly the ideal way to head into next Saturday’s Championship season opener against Leeds United at Elland Road. Meanwhile it will provide head coach John Mousinho food for thought as he plots a way of beating their forthcoming hosts over the days ahead.

The Pompey support will no doubt prove to be a 12th man again, with the Blues’ initital 2,000 allocation of tickets snapped up within a day of going on sale.

A further batch of 898 have since been handed to Pompey, with those tickets going on sale at 10am Monday morning for those with 60+ loyalty points.

Fans will need to be quick to seal their presence at Elland Road.

In the meantime, here’s 18 cracking images of the travelling Fratton faithful making their presence felt at Charlton’s the Valley on Saturday.

837 Pompey fans made the trip to the Valley.

1. Pompey fans at Charlton for pre-season

Photo: Jason Brown

Excitment is building towards next Saturday's season opener at Leeds despite Saturday's loss at Charlton

2. Pompey fans at Charlton for pre-season

Photo: Jason Brown

837 Pompey fans made the trip to the Valley.

3. Pompey fans at Charlton for pre-season

Photo: Jason Brown

Excitment is building towards next Saturday's season opener at Leeds despite Saturday's loss at Charlton

4. Pompey fans at Charlton for pre-season

Photo: Jason Brown

