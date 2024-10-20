18 cracking retro pictures of the Fratton faithful fans enjoying Pompey and a pint in the pub

By Mark McMahon
Published 20th Oct 2024, 18:00 BST
Updated 20th Oct 2024, 18:18 BST
Sometimes it’s not always possible to get to the big game.

So what better way to enjoy Pompey in action than a trip down the pub with your mates to cheer on the Blues.

It’s a time-old traditional – and as John Mousinho’s side face another road trip on Tuesday with an away game at Cardiff, we’ve dipped into our photo archives to show you don’t always have to be at the match to have a good time following the Blues.

See if you can spot yourself or someone you might know from these images from around the 2008-10 era!

The Shepherd's Crook on Goldsmith Avenue during Pompey's 2-2 draw with AC Milan in 2008.

1. Pompey fans in the oub

The Shepherd's Crook on Goldsmith Avenue during Pompey's 2-2 draw with AC Milan in 2008. Photo: National World

Photo Sales
These Pompey fans are glued to the TV for Pompey's Premier League trip to Newcastle in April 2009.

2. Pompey fans in the pub

These Pompey fans are glued to the TV for Pompey's Premier League trip to Newcastle in April 2009. Photo: National World

Photo Sales
These Pompey fans celebrate the Blues' 4-1 win at Southampton in the FA Cup in 2010.

3. Pompey fans in the pub

These Pompey fans celebrate the Blues' 4-1 win at Southampton in the FA Cup in 2010. Photo: Will Caddy

Photo Sales
The Shepherds Crook in Goldsmith Avenue was busy for Pompey's Premier League goalless draw against Newcastle in 2009.

4. Pompey fans in the pub

The Shepherds Crook in Goldsmith Avenue was busy for Pompey's Premier League goalless draw against Newcastle in 2009. Photo: National World

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 5
Next Page
Related topics:PompeyBluesJohn MousinhoCardiff
News you can trust since 1877
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice