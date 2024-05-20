18 superb images of Portsmouth's Fratton faithful rocking Nottingham Forest's City Ground on last Championship appearance in 2012

By Mark McMahon
Published 20th May 2024, 17:30 BST
It’s 4,406 days since Pompey last set foot in the Championship.

But after securing this season’s League One title with an impressive 97 points, the countdown is on for the Blues’ first match back in English football’s second tier.

We’ll know better on June 26, when the fixtures are released, where that return will take place and against whom – with the opening day of the 2024-25 season pencilled in for the weekend of August 10.

In the meantime, here’s some cracking fans images from the last game of Pompey’s 2011-12 Championship campaign. The match was played at Nottingham Forest’s City ground on April 28, with relegation to League One already confirmed.

Michael Appleton’s side lost 2-0 following two late efforts from Forest’s Dexter Blackstock. Yet the defeat and the off-the-pitch troubles the Blues found themselves in didn’t stop the loyal travelling Fratton faithful from enjoying their day out and showing the Champ what they would be missing!

See if you can spot anyone who might recognise.

Bet you didn't know the Smurfs were big Pompey fans!Picture: Allan Hutchings (121503-012)

1. Pompey fans in the Championship

A serious message from the Pompey fans to the then owners.Picture: Allan Hutchings (121503-023)

2. Pompey fans in the Championship

Loud and proud!

3. Pompey fans in the Championship

A crowd of 23,625 was present for the game at the City Ground.

4. Pompey fans in the Championship

