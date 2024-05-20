But after securing this season’s League One title with an impressive 97 points, the countdown is on for the Blues’ first match back in English football’s second tier.
We’ll know better on June 26, when the fixtures are released, where that return will take place and against whom – with the opening day of the 2024-25 season pencilled in for the weekend of August 10.
In the meantime, here’s some cracking fans images from the last game of Pompey’s 2011-12 Championship campaign. The match was played at Nottingham Forest’s City ground on April 28, with relegation to League One already confirmed.
Michael Appleton’s side lost 2-0 following two late efforts from Forest’s Dexter Blackstock. Yet the defeat and the off-the-pitch troubles the Blues found themselves in didn’t stop the loyal travelling Fratton faithful from enjoying their day out and showing the Champ what they would be missing!
See if you can spot anyone who might recognise.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.