19 exciting right-backs Portsmouth could turn to this summer - including Manchester United, Arsenal, Brighton and Birmingham City options

By Jordan Cross
Published 16th May 2024, 17:00 BST
Updated 16th May 2024, 17:07 BST

The countdown is on to the start of the transfer window.

Pompey’s recruitment team are diligently working way on what is set to be another busy window at Fratton Park.

One of the key areas of focus is set to be the right-back position, with the Blues potentially needing two new options in that department.

We’ve looked at some of the most interesting names out there from the EFL and under-21 football to see who Pompey could potentially bring in.

From left-right, Habeeb Ogunneye, Odel Offiah, Fin Stevens and Brooke Norton-Cuffy are all interesting right-back options for Pompey this summer.

1. Pompey right-back options this summer

From left-right, Habeeb Ogunneye, Odel Offiah, Fin Stevens and Brooke Norton-Cuffy are all interesting right-back options for Pompey this summer.

Photo Sales
Barnsley skipper is a free agent and will have a number of suitors, with Preston said to be keen.

2. Jordan Williams (Barnsley)

Barnsley skipper is a free agent and will have a number of suitors, with Preston said to be keen. Photo: Alex Livesey

Photo Sales
Highly-touted defender has long had the scouts going to the Pirelli Stadium. Aberdeen and Nottingham Forest some of the more recent names to be linked with the 24-year-old.

3. Tom Hamer (Burton)

Highly-touted defender has long had the scouts going to the Pirelli Stadium. Aberdeen and Nottingham Forest some of the more recent names to be linked with the 24-year-old. Photo: Joe Dent

Photo Sales
More of a wing-back but exciting option with stock on rise at Lincoln.

4. Lasse Sorensen (Lincoln City)

More of a wing-back but exciting option with stock on rise at Lincoln. Photo: Pete Norton

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 5
Next Page
Related topics:PortsmouthManchester UnitedBrightonBirmingham CityArsenalPompeyBluesFootballEFL

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.